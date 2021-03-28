Hits And Misses Of The Week: Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi stun; Disha Patani, Amyra Dastur fail to impress

The fashion police is back! This week was a week high on fashion and style and we are obsessed with the looks that have been dropped by our Bolly folk.

HITS OF THE WEEK

KRITI SANON

Kriti was seen in a printed plunging neckline dress looking absolutely gorgeous. With fresh, dewy makeup and wavy hair hair, he looked summer ready in this floral piece.

ADITI RAO HYDARI

Aditi Rao looked absolutely gorgeous in Punit Balana's Mandana collection – a floral bralette with green and pink palm leaves skirt. It has striking hues of pink and purple. She paired the look with mint coin work sheer cape with intricate resham work. The outfit is worth Rs. 40,000. She styled her outfit with kundan and pearl jewelry and kadas. This easy breezy summery look is perfect mehendi ceremony during this wedding season. Her dewy, fresh makeup is to die for with soft wavy hair.

SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan was seen in warm hues of pink and gold embroidered Manish Malhotra glimmering roseate lehenga from his latest couture film collection Nooraniyat. She styled a corset sweetheart neckline heavily sequined blouse with the lehenga with heavy sequin work and tonal drape resonating with the desires of every new age bride!. She looked absolutely royal with dewy makeup and wavy hair. She had kohled eyes with nude eye shadow with naturally pink tinged lips.

SHANAYA KAPOOR

Shanaya is soon going to make her debut on the big screen. She She posted a series of pictures in a glittery backless mesh top with flattering cowl drape neckline worth £155 (Rs. 15,487). She paired it up with Poster Girl's Winona wrap skirt that was micro metal-mesh and gold chain worth £320 (Rs. 31,964). She opted for simple makeup and fresh with her hair in soft beachy waves. Shanaya kept her accessorizing and styling absolutely minimal.

NORA FATEHI

Nora has never failed to impress netizens with her impeccable style. The actress shared her new looks on her Instagram handle where she was seen donning an orange double-breasted blazer from Versace worth $1,694 (Rs. 1.2 lakhs approx). The actress adorned the plunging neckline orange blazer with a notched collar, and gold-tone Medusa embellished buttons. She paired it with golden sequin pants. This quirky attire perfectly blended with the actress’ beauty. The Bharat actress accessorised the look with a pair of golden earrings and also teamed it with a black sling monogram bag with gold metal chain from the high end brand The Saint Laurent worth $2050 (1.5 lakhs approx). The actress went for a dusky makeup base with lots of highlighter and bronze, blushed up cheeks, lashed up eyes and nude lips. Keeping up with the whole bossy vibe, the actress went for black bellies, and kept her wavy hair all open down from the top.

HANSIKA MOTWANI

Hansika attended her brother's wedding recently. For the Mehendi ceremony, she looked like a million bucks in a magenta pink lehenga with heavy mirror work and a short-cropped choli, and a sheer dupatta. She kept her makeup minimal accessories and makeup. It is a perfect pick for summer weddings

MISSES OF THE WEEK

DISHA PATANI

Disha was seen dressed in a comfy outfit but the colours and fit of the outfit wasn't very flattering. The yellow and orange were contrasting and wasn't her best outfit.

AMYRA DASTUR

For Koi Jaane Na promotions, the actress was seen in yellow co-ords. While the look is good to set the summer vibe, the shoulder pattern was unflattering and it was one of the misses of the week.

Let us know your favorite hits and misses from the week gone by and we can't wait for more fashionable moments in the coming week!

Also Read: HITS AND MISSES OF THE WEEK: Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani impress with their style; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora fail to leave a mark

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results