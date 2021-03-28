Filmfare Awards 2021: Saif Ali Khan wins Best Supporting Actor award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior; thanks Ajay Devgn and Om Raut

Over the years, Saif Ali Khan has become the go-to actor for playing characters with a grey shade. Last year, his portrayal of a menacing villain, Udaybhan Singh Rathore, in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won him wide acclaim. He was praised for humanising the villain and playing him with an understated swag and style. His performance was appreciated by the audience and the critics alike and he proved his versatility yet again.

And now, the actor has added a new feather to his hat as he has won big at the Filmfare Awards 2021 that was held on Saturday. His scintillating performance in the film has earned him the award for the Best Supporting Actor.

Sharing his excitement, Saif says, "I want to thank Ajay Devgn and Kumar Mangat ji. This is the second time they have given one of my career's best roles and they are generous and confident producers. The main credit for my work goes without doubt to Om Raut and I’m lucky to be working with him. He wrote, pushed and guided me into a performance I am really proud of. I thank him from the bottom of my heart. I also must thank my action choreographer Ramzan and his two assistants Mike and Sven who took action to a new high in this film. Thank you to all well wishers. Please be safe and well."

Saif was lauded for his scenes with his character’s nemesis Tanaji Malusare played by Ajay Devgn. His action scenes also captured a lot of attention.

