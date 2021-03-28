Allu Arjun completes 18 years as a lead actor; pens a special message to mark the occasion

Telugu film super star Allu Arjun completes 18 years in the film industry as a leading actor. He started his journey as a lead actor with the 2003 film Gangotri which was released 18 years ago today. Allu Arjun took to his social media to thank everyone as he completed this milestone in the film industry.

Allu took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "It’s has been 18 years since my first film released. I wanted to thank each n everyone who has been a part of my 18 year journey. My heart is filled with gratitude. I am truly blessed for all the love showered over the years . Thank you for all the blessings. Gratitude. AA"

Before Gangotri, Allu Arjun who hails from a film family, was seen as a child artist in the 1985 film Vijetha and as a dancer in the 2001 film Daddy in Telugu language. He then made his adult debut with K Raghavendra Rao's directorial Gangotri. However, the actor had his breakthrough performance in the film Arya (2004).

Allu Arjun, who is known as the stylish star, was last seen on screen in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was released in January last year. The film was a massive hit not only among the Telugu speaking audience but across the country.

Currently, the actor is working on his upcoming film titled Pushpa. The film will see the actor share screen space with Malayalam film actor Fahadh Faasil for the first time. Fahadh plays the antagonist in the film directed by Sukumar.

