Rihanna steps out in all black look worth over Rs. 1.5 lakhs; dons tiny mini skirt and duster overcoat following midriff flossing trend

Rihanna is the OG of boss girl fashion. Her style is impeccable and she never fails to impress us with her badass fashion and style.

In her latest spotting, Rihanna was spotted leaving Giorgi Baldi in Santa Monica. The leggy lass was seen showing off her long legs in a a mini skirt from Rick Owens' collection that was coated with a glossy black finish, and deep angular slits at the frayed mini hem. It is worth $445 (Rs. 32524.61 approx). She paired the look with Rick Owens’ duster hooded overcoat worth €496 (Rs. 42627.73 approx).

Following the midriff flossing trend, she wore a criss cross lace up top. Her hair was styled in mini conrow braids with a small bun on top in a half up, half down hairstyle. She styled her outfit with Bottega Veneta pouch mini gathered leather clutch worth £465 (Rs. 46813.19). She accessorized her look with studded rings, Amina Muaddi laceup heels and rectangular unisex sunglasses from Kuboraum worth £238 (Rs. 23918 approx). With a fresh glowing face and a bold red lip, she looks all things boss lady! We're obsessed with this all black look.

This spotting comes less than a week after Rihanna celebrated the five-year anniversary of her album Anti and teased new music. The singer celebrated the album becoming the first album by a Black female artist to spend five years on the Billboard200 chart by posting an Instagram writing, "grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle."

Also Read: Rihanna says she is working on music and it will be worth the wait

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results