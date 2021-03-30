Surbhi Jyoti shares a stunning video of herself soaking in the Maldivian sun

Surbhi Jyoti, who has been winning hearts after reprising her role as Zoya in Qubool Hai 2.0 with Karan Singh Grover as Asad, is currently enjoying a well-deserved time off. The actress has headed to one of the most popular holiday destinations for celebrities, Maldives. The actress has an aesthetic social media profile and her fans go gaga over them.

Sharing a stunning video of herself, Surbhi Jyoti gave a glimpse of her suite in the Maldives as she walks to the sea from her room. The actress is seen wearing a printed bikini with a yellow overthrow. Looking as stunning as ever, Surbhi Jyoti flaunted her perfect physique in the video. Take a look at it right here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover’s on-screen chemistry in Qubool Hai 2.0 trailer leave the fans love-struck

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results