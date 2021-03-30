Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre postponed amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Anand Pandit’s Chehre, directed by Rumy Jafry has received an overwhelming response from not only the audience but critics as well. Ever since the makers released the posters, teasers, and the trailer, the anticipation to watch the ensemble cast on the big screens, for the first time, has been building day by day.

After the lockdown last year, many filmmakers were awaiting the release of their upcoming films in 2021. Even though the theatres and other establishments are functioning smoothly across the country, the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases is a matter of concern. Considering the situation the nation is going through and keeping the safety of fans in mind, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has decided to postpone the release of their much-anticipated film Chehre.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, the mystery-thriller was all set to release on April 9th, 2021. However, the film is now pushed ahead and the new release date will be announced soon.

Sharing about the decision, Producer Anand Pandit says, "Considering the situation and safety of our audiences and fans which is of utmost importance to us, we have decided to postpone our film Chehre. The team has taken immense efforts to make it a great cinematic experience and we are looking forward to our audiences coming to the theatres safely."

Emraan Hashmi shared the official statement on his Instagram that read, "Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9th April and have decided to postpone until further notice."

"We have received an overwhelming response on our trailer and we are grateful for all the love and support. We have decided to bring Chehre to audiences theatrically when the environment is more conducive for the experience," it further read.

"See you in cinemas very soon, until then stay safe and healthy! Cover your Chehre with a mask and don't forget to use sanitiser. Team Chehre," the message concluded.

Emraan Hashmi wrote, "The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us. We are extremely humbled by the love and support that we have received this far. See you in the cinemas soon. Until then, stay safe!"

Helmed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre will see megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi sharing screen space for the first time. It also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited and directed by Rumy Jafry.

