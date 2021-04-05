Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qazi tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines himself

Abrar Qazi, who is the lead actor of Yeh Hai Chahatein has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor had been shooting on a daily basis for the show and despite the precautions, the actor showed a few symptoms, post which he decided to quarantine himself immediately. The recent surge has led to a stricter lockdown and night curfew in Maharashtra in an attempt to decrease the number of cases.
Ekta Kapoor concluded her statement and said that the health of their cast and crew is of utmost importance to them.
