Narayani Shastri tests positive for COVID-19, producer Sonali Jaffar confirms

Narayani Shashtri, who plays actor Vijayendra Kumeria's on-screen mother in Sonali and Amir Jaffar's Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, has tested positive for COVID-19. Confirming the news, Sonali said in a statement, "Actor Narayani Shastri who is an integral part of the TV show 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha' has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. She is receiving medical attention and is home quarantined at the moment."

"Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to," she added. Narayani returned to the small screen after almost two years with the show that went on-air on March 2. She plays Rajvee Rawal, mother of Darsh Rawal (Vijayendra's character), a visually impaired photographer. The show also features Richa Rathore in the lead.

