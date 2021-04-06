Madhuri Dixit recreates her iconic song ‘Ek Do Teen’ with Shakti Mohan on the sets of Dance Deewane 3, watch video

This week, two new judges will enter the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. Choreographers, actors and former Dance India Dance participants Punit J Pathak and Shakti Mohan will join Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit, and Tushar Kalia on the dance reality series.

On Monday, Shakti Mohan took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel where she gave some fun glimpse from the sets. In the video, Madhuri Dixit decided to recreate her iconic song ‘Ek Do Teen’ with Shakti Mohan. Love how beautifully Madhuri is teaching her famous steps to Shakti. Later, in the video, Punit and Tushar also joined the dance session to make it more fun.

Shakti captioned the post as “ Queeeeeeeeeen of Bollywood @madhuridixitnene ma’am. ahhhhhh how much I love herrrr…. Absolutely unreal to be sitting next to her. I kept fangirling all day. I was definitely creepy but can’t help it. She is sooo AWESOME The best everrrrrr. Had a blast with you guys @thetusharkalia @punitjpathakofficial Thank you @colorstv.”

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit will next star in Netflix series produced by Dharmatic 2.0.

