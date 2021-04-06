“It was like being part of a three-tier multi-management routine”- A. R. Rahman on juggling multiple roles for 99 Songs

Oscar and Grammy Award-winning musician A.R. Rahman is all set to debut as a producer and writer with his upcoming feature film 99 Songs.
When asked maestro on, how was it different to write and produce a movie than giving music for it? A.R. Rahman said, "For this particular movie, 99 Songs, I commissioned myself to write, produce and compose the music. As a producer, I questioned my compositions, like ‘is this sound good enough?’, while my writer self questioned my composer and producer selves as well. So, it was like being part of a three-tier multi-management routine; I played all the parts. As I kept writing with my team, again and again, I felt like maybe I should find a balance between what is required to be filmed and what will eventually resonate with people. What I like doing ends up being pretty difficult, but I think this movie has taught many things to me and my team. We’ve had a lot of time to fix the score and creatives, to make the film we’ve wanted to make."
ALSO READ: A.R. Rahman launches Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas with 99 Songs; says they have a lot of potential
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply