EXO’s Chanyeol worries about future in ‘Tomorrow’ music video, watch

Popular South Korean-Chinese pop group EXO's member Chanyeol has released a new track. He recently enlisted in the military. Before that, he filmed a single and music video for a pop acoustic track 'Tomorrow'.
The song has been released via a special SM STATION segment. The company SM Entertainment is building its own library of music and release new content in collaboration with various singers, producers, and composers.
Chanyeol's Tomorrow english lyrics pic.twitter.com/u65Gzk6C7E
— kath || 归国四子 (@your_oxychen) April 6, 2021
Chanyeol enlisted in the military on March 29. The rapper-singer will receive basic four weeks of training after which will serve as an active soldier. Unlike other EXO members, Chanyeol's enlistment details including time and location were kept private.
Chanyeol becomes the fifth EXO member to head for mandatory military service after Xiumin, D.O. who have already been discharged whereas Chen and Suho began their service in 2020.
Chanyeol was last seen during the press conference of his movie The Box.
ALSO READ: EXO’s Baekhyun pens thoughtful letter confirming he will enlist in military on his birthday, May 6
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply