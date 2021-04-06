Kiara Advani is obsessed with this song and it has Ram Charan connect 

Actress Kiara Advani featured on the March issue of Filmfare cover. The actress has had a stupendous 2019 with the success of Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. She was seen last in Laxmii and Indoo Ki Jawani. With am array of movies lined up in 2021, the actress spoke at length to the magazine and give an insight into her glamourous life.

The actress spoke about how she turns to her family and her music playlist when she is sad. Talking about her playlist, she said that there is this song that she is currently listening to, and turns out it has actors Ram Charan and Rakul Preet Singh connection. The peppy dance number is called 'Kung Fu Kumaari' from the 2015 movie Bruce Lee – The Fighter.

She said, "On my playlist currently is one South Indian song. I really like it. It's called 'Kung Fu Kumaari' and it's such a hectic dance number. It makes me go to the gym, it makes me happy when I am sad. I want to buy it, recreate it and I want to dance on it.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next star in Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra and Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan.

