Kylie Jenner pairs plunging neckline crop top with printed wide leg pants

We are obsessing over Kylie Jenner’s different styles these days. From stylish bodysuit to sultry bikini looks, we have seen it all. Her closet is something to go crazy for as it includes everything from edgy to chunk styles.

Kylie Jenner took her private jet on April 5 at LAX airport and gave a peek into her ride and wardrobe. The beauty mogul and reality star yet again posed for her Instagram in her casuals. She wore a white plunging neckline crop top which she adorned with printed bell bottoms. The top featured cut-outs at the sides. She accessorised her look with pair of white sneakers and a face mask.

She went with all subtle makeup and her long waist length hair all open down from the top. Giving up major fashion goals day by day, we are seeing her in casual look often which is perfect for your summer wardrobe.

