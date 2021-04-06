Kylie Jenner pairs plunging neckline crop top with printed wide leg pants

We are obsessing over Kylie Jenner’s different styles these days. From stylish bodysuit to sultry bikini looks, we have seen it all. Her closet is something to go crazy for as it includes everything from edgy to chunk styles.
Kylie Jenner took her private jet on April 5 at LAX airport and gave a peek into her ride and wardrobe. The beauty mogul and reality star yet again posed for her Instagram in her casuals. She wore a white plunging neckline crop top which she adorned with printed bell bottoms. The top featured cut-outs at the sides. She accessorised her look with pair of white sneakers and a face mask.
