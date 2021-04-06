Kendall Jenner sets the temperature soaring flaunting her toned figure in tiny nude bikini and cowboy boots

Model, Actor and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner is a diva. We all know she can ace every look – from airport to glam, every look is a statement in itself. This time, she is back again but to show off her summer ready toned figure.

Keeping up with Kardashians star Kendall Jenner posed for her Instagram in a new tan style string bikini top and matching tan striking bikini – Bambi set by I Am Gia worth $50.00 AUD each (Rs. 2793 approx). What was more interesting was her cowboy boots which she paired up with the bikini. The classic boots featured brown leather with exposed stitching and detailing.

Looks like these cowboy boots are her new obsession as she was always seen wearing thema a day before that is for easter celebration. Talking about her bikini look, she was flaunting her toned figure. To give a classic touch, she went with 1990s chic shades and kept her makeup minimal.

