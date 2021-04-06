Shraddha Kapoor shakes a leg with ToTo the Gorilla from Hello Charlie; watch

ToTo, the Gorilla is out and about in Bollywood and posing and dancng along with the celebs. The newest celeb ToTo, makes Shraddha Kapoor groove to 'One Two One Two' Dance and the video is adorable.

Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media to share, "#TotoTotoMainMain #HelloCharlieOnPrime on 9th April!"

Hello Charlie is a story of a small town guy who chances on being bestowed with the responsibility of transporting a Gorilla from Mumbai Diu, and the journey that will follow is going to be nothing short of an exciting adventure. The film stars Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala, Girish Kulkarni and Bharat Ganeshpure among others.

Hello Charlie is directed by Pankaj Saraswat, produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video in across 240 countries and territories. People can stream the film starting 9th April, 2021.

