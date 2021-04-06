Lil Nas X scores second No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart with ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’, says ‘we get to control our own destiny’

Rapper-singer-songwriter Lil Nas X has all the reasons to celebrate. His latest single 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', which has been making headlines over the past week, debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Monday, April 5. The song released on March 26 and this makes his second Hot 100 No. 1 after his megahit 'Old Town Road' that set the record of 19 weeks in 2019.

"Y'all told a 19-year-old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again," Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter on Monday. "you told him to stop while he's ahead. he could've gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1's later, he's still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily."

The song earned 46.9 million U.S. streams and sold 21,000 downloads in the week ending April 1. It also attracted 1.1 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending April 4.

— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) April 5, 2021

y’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily ???????? https://t.co/cW0UiXjJOk

— nope ???? (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021

In true Lil Nas X fashion, he wrote a series of tweets calling out everyone who put in down and his haters as well. "CALL ME BY YOUR NAME NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD AHHHHHH" he later tweeted. "LETS GO GAY AGENDA!!!!"

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD AHHHHHH

— nope ???? (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021

LETS GO GAY AGENDA!!!!

— nope ???? (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021

made this video in june 2020 to congratulate my future self. now we here!! NUMBER 1 BABY! ???????? pic.twitter.com/3Yt2DTqsuW

— nope ???? (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021

"i hope my haters are sad. i hope they are crying. i want your tears to fill my grammy cup," he tweeted.

i hope my haters are sad. i hope they are crying. i want your tears to fill my grammy cup. ????????

— nope ???? (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021

Later, in the day, he reflected on his destiny and tweeted, "all jokes aside, we get to control our own destiny, never let the world decide it for you. no matter how dark it may look keep f**king going!

all jokes aside, we get to control our own destiny, never let the world decide it for you. no matter how dark it may look keep fucking going!

— nope ???? (@LilNasX) April 6, 2021

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx)

The music video will soon reach 100 million views mark. After the release of the music video on March 26, Lil Nas X, whose real name Montero Lamar Hill, penned a letter to his 14-year-old self. “Dear 14-year-old Montero, I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist. You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future. -LNX," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx)

ALSO READ: Halloween 2020: Cardi B as Medusa, Kylie Jenner as King Cobra, Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj win the internet with their extravagant outfits

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results