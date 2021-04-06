BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ breaks record for the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart 

Grammy-nominated pop group BTS, the biggest band in the world hailing from South Korea, is on a record-breaking spree again. Their retro-disco-themed English track 'Dynamite' has broken the record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart.

The song, released on August 21, 2020, debuted at the top on the Hot 100 chart on September 5 and has now spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on the chart. 'Dynamite' has surpassed the 17-week record of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito', featuring Justin Bieber in 2017.

.@BTS_twt's "Dynamite" is No. 1 on this week's #DigitalSongSales chart for an 18th week.

It breaks the all-time record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the chart. The record was previously held by @LuisFonsi & @daddy_yankee's "Despacito," featuring @justinbieber.

— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) April 5, 2021

This week's top-selling songs:

1. @BTS_twt Dynamite (record-breaking 18th week at No. 1)

2. @LilNasX Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

3. @maskedwolfmusic Astronaut In The Ocean

4. @silksonic Leave The Door Open

5. @taylorswift13 & @MarenMorris You All Over Me (From The Vault)

— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) April 5, 2021

The song has spent a record-breaking 32 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Korean singer-producer PSY's foot-tapping 2012 track 'Gangnam Style'. The song has officially become the longest-charting song by a Korean act in history. Interestingly, the song has had 32 wins on Korean music shows, once again making history.

BTS released their latest album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' released on November 20, 2020, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 2020 with their title track 'Life Goes On' earning No. 1 spot on Hot 100 on Billboard charts. They earned their third No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart (following ' Dynamite ' and Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's 'Savage Love – Laxed – Siren Beat') and first with a Korean song. The title track became the first Korean song to ever top the chart. 'Dynamite' was the top-selling digital song of 2020 in the US with over 1.26 million downloads.

