BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ breaks record for the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart 

Grammy-nominated pop group BTS, the biggest band in the world hailing from South Korea, is on a record-breaking spree again. Their retro-disco-themed English track 'Dynamite' has broken the record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart.
The song, released on August 21, 2020, debuted at the top on the Hot 100 chart on September 5 and has now spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on the chart. 'Dynamite' has surpassed the 17-week record of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito', featuring Justin Bieber in 2017.
.@BTS_twt's "Dynamite" is No. 1 on this week's #DigitalSongSales chart for an 18th week.
It breaks the all-time record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the chart. The record was previously held by @LuisFonsi & @daddy_yankee's "Despacito," featuring @justinbieber.
This week's top-selling songs:
1. @BTS_twt Dynamite (record-breaking 18th week at No. 1)
2. @LilNasX Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
3. @maskedwolfmusic Astronaut In The Ocean
4. @silksonic Leave The Door Open
5. @taylorswift13 & @MarenMorris You All Over Me (From The Vault)
The song has spent a record-breaking 32 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Korean singer-producer PSY's foot-tapping 2012 track 'Gangnam Style'. The song has officially become the longest-charting song by a Korean act in history. Interestingly, the song has had 32 wins on Korean music shows, once again making history.
