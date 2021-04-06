Nia Sharma sizzles in off-shoulder mini ruffle dress and pairs it with black pumps and handbag

Nia Sharma has impressed everyone with her sartorial style. The actress has been a known name in the Indian Television industry and has forayed into digital space as well.
In her latest instagram post, Nia Sharma was seen dressed in a ruffle off-shoulder black dress. She was seen wearing white pointy pumps and a black Valentino tote bag. She was seen having lunch with her friends and co-star Ravi Dubey.
