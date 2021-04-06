Madonna And Khloe Kardashian Have Been Studying During Pandemic

SOME of us have used our pandemic down-time to perfect new skills, and that can certainly be said of Khloe Kardashian and Madonna. Khloe has been learning the joys of advanced photoshopping and posting impossibly glamorous photos of herself that look like she’s had major plastic surgery. She has managed to give herself flawless skin, highlighted hair, a newly contoured pointed chin, and a smaller body all over. She might have inspired Madonna because now Madonna has been posting refined photoshopped pics that turn back time! Madonna’s photos show a face totally without lines and glowing skin- she looks many years younger. If these women continue to stay home and post flattering pix, we will never know what they really look like!

Madonna photo: Instagram

Khloe photo: Twitter

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results