Will The Real Khloe Kardashian Please Stand Up!

SORRY – PHOTO REMOVED BY FORCE – KHLOE IS NOT SO NICE!

So THIS is the photo that’s driving Khloe Kardashian half-mad because it was posted BEFORE she could OK it or perform her photoshop magic on it. Apparently, this is the REAL Khloe, and it’s not half-bad. It was taken at Kris’s Palm Springs home at a family get-together this Easter Sunday and an assistant accidentally posted it. Before it could be removed, it leaked onto various websites and the Kardashians are screaming “Copyright infringement!” in hopes of SCARING everyone into taking it down. Is it really worth all this fuss? It’s BECAUSE of the fuss that this photo will probably follow Khloe around forever…

Photo: Reddit

