Best Laptop Stands

Much like the desk pad, the laptop stand is an easy way to elevate your WFH space. It's an affordable office accessory that does everything from turn portable computers into full-fledged desktops to stop overheating in its bothersome tracks and make working from bed a much more supportive experience.

After sifting through top-rated stock on Wayfair, Amazon, and Etsy, we lined up seven different stands that (according to the internet) are the ones to buy. Take a scroll through to pick the style that's best suited to your setup — whether it's one that favors design, portability, or ergonomics, we've got those and more ahead.

Paracel Laptop Wood Stand

Best For: Ergonomics

This Etsy shop offers multiple wooden laptop stands with the most ergonomic designs.

Twelve South Curve for MacBooks and Laptops

Best For: Design

Twelve South delivers, "some of the most original and unique Apple-compatible products on the market." This limited-edition matte white stand was crafted to double as an appealing piece of home decor when not in use.

Nulaxy Laptop Stand

Best For: Ratings

Nulaxy's aluminum laptop holder is a good ol' fashioned safe bet with over 16,000 reviews and a 4.8-out-of-5-star rating.

"The Nulaxy laptop stand is an amazingly helpful product. I use it with my 10" Kindle Fire, and it positions the tablet (in its case) at the perfect height for reading a book on the Kindle as I'm sitting at the dining room table. I use it with the Dell laptop for Zoom meetings. It elevates the laptop camera and enables me to be looking out at the gallery of faces rather than looking down."

Auledio Adjustable Laptop Cart

Best For: Alignment

Auledio's laptop cart is adjustable in both height and angle to optimize anyone's neck comfort.

RAINBEAN Foldable Portable Adjustable Laptop Cart

Best For: Multipurpose

According to the product description, this stand can be used as a desk for your bed, a dinner tray, book holder, and more. If you want the most bang for your buck, RAINBEAN has your back.

Skrebba Laptop Stand

Best For: Travel

This stand is perfect for students, commuters, and anyone who prefers a change of scenery from time to time.

Lenrue Stable MacBook Pro Stand

Best For: Ventilhation

You've been using your computer for hours, it's whirring like a washing machine, and your lap is melting away. This small but mighty stand with its hallow-carved design was made to save you and your overheated comp.

