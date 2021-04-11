Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 release dates pushed ahead

Paramount Pictures has reshuffled the release dates of their upcoming slate of films. Actor Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick, is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. It comes out on November 19, 2021, now. It has been moved from July 2, 2021.

Another Tom Cruise film that has been pushed ahead is Mission: Impossible 7. It has been moved to May 27, 2022, from November 19, 2021, as Top Gun: Maverick takes the latter's spot. Its sequel Mission: Impossible 8, originally slated to release on November 4, 2022, is now moved to July 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, Paramount Pictures has shifted the release dates of Dungeons & Dragons starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, and Regé-Jean Page. It has been moved from May 27, 2022, to March 3, 2023. The fourth installment of Jackass has been pushed from September 3, 2021, to October 22, 2021.

The G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes starring Henry Golding will now release three months early on July 23, 2021, instead of October 22, 2021. The untitled Star Trek movie will hit the screens on June 9, 2023. The untitled Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski movie is releasing on November 17, 2023.

