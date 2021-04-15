Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 to be shot in Russia in June-July

The Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is by far one of the most awaited upcoming films; in fact any reports about the movie make headlines thanks to the numerous fans who are eagerly anticipating its release. Although the film is still a long way from hitting screens, we at Bollywood Hungama have been regularly updating you about its filming. Now the latest we hear is that Salman Khan will be flying off to Russia to shoot the final schedule of Tiger 3 there.

“The makers of Tiger 3 are going all out to make the film even bigger than the previous two, and for this they have selected some really exotic locales to shoot the film in. As for the shoot in Russia, Salman and the team will fly out to shoot the final schedule of the film, which will most likely be in either June or July depending on the situation”, says a trade source close to the project. Ask him for further details about the shoot in Russia and he continues, “Not much details of what the shoot will feature are known right now. Once the team commences work on the final schedule, only then will details of the shoot be revealed. But rest assured that the film itself will be an action packed entertainer that will keep you on the edge of your seat.”

As for the film, Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Besides them the film also features Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role. Currently under production, the film is being readied for release in 2022.

