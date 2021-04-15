Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome their first child Dakota Song Culkin

Actors Macaulay Culkin, popularly known for the Home Alone franchise, and Disney star Brenda Song have welcomed their first child together. The couple welcomed a baby boy on Monday, April 5.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, their child is named Dakota Song Culkin, after Culkin's sister Dakota who passed away at the age of 29 in 2008 in a car accident. He was born in Los Angeles and weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces. "We are overjoyed," the couple said in a joint statement.
