Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Sharmila Tagore is yet to meet her newborn son

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 21, 2021. The couple is yet to announce their second son's name and hasn't even shared a glimpse of the baby on social media. While family members have had the opportunity to see the newborn, amid the pandemic Sharmila Tagore is yet to meet the baby boy.

Sharmila Tagore has been stationed at the Pataudi Palace since the pandemic and recently got vaccinated. She did an interview with Ladies Study Group where Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that they miss her a lot. Speaking very highly of her mother-in-law, the actress said, “When it comes to talking about such an icon and legend, what is left to say? The whole world knows that my mother-in-law, who I am lucky to call my mother-in-law, is one of the most elegant and graceful women to have walked the earth. But I have been lucky to know her deeper than that, which is that she is warm, she is loving, caring and someone who is always there not just for her children but her grandchildren, daughter-in-law."

She further revealed that they couldn't meet much during the pandemic and that she hopes that Sharmila Tagore meets her newborn grandson soon. “The fact that this whole year has gone by and we have actually not been able to spend as much time as we used to. You have not been able to see the new addition to our family but we are just waiting to actually come together, spend some time with you,” Kareena said.

