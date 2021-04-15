Alaya F makes a strong case for colour blocking in print bodysuit and poppy orange flared pants

Alaya F, who is head over heels as she recently won the best debut actress at Filmfare Awards 2021 for Jawaani Janeman, knows very well on how to keep her fans entertained with her stunning styling game.

In her recent pictures, the actress was seen donning one shoulder orange-pink bodysuit featuring cut-out details flaunting her midriff which she adorned with a pop up orange flared pants. She teamed up the look with big golden hoops and went with all natural makeup with pink eyelids, bronzed cheeks and nude lips and hair all open down from the top.

On the work front, Alaya F was last seen in a music video ‘Aaj Sajeya’ which was produced by Dharma Productions and was released back on March 30.

