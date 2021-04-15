Katy Perry glows in blue Bottega Veneta latex mini dress, jokes that her ‘dress farts’ on American Idol

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry is back to the judging in the latest season of American Idol and she is having the time of her life.
In a recent episode, the new mom told a contestant that she quit shaving her legs after giving birth to daughter Daisy Dove, her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, in late August. Katy Perry also called becoming a mom the most fulfilling experience.
