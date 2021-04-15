Katy Perry glows in blue Bottega Veneta latex mini dress, jokes that her ‘dress farts’ on American Idol

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry is back to the judging in the latest season of American Idol and she is having the time of her life.

In the latest episode of Top 12 reveal, Katy Perry was seen wearing a sky blue latex dress that she paired with milk-white pumps. With blush cheeks and golden hue along with nude lips, she stole the show with her signature wavy hair. Katy Perry also joked about making fart noises with the dress and said that if there are any embarrassing sounds during the show, her Bottega Veneta dress is to blame!

In a recent episode, the new mom told a contestant that she quit shaving her legs after giving birth to daughter Daisy Dove, her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, in late August. Katy Perry also called becoming a mom the most fulfilling experience.

