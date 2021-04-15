Kylie Jenner’s corset pantsuit looks costs Rs. 5.5 lakhs; her luxury Hermes bag is worth Rs. 60 lakhs

Kylie Jenner is all about that power suit but with a lot of oomph. These days, the beauty mogul has been stepping out for work but like always, in style. It’s spring season in the US and well, she is obsessed with neutrals, bright colours and bodysuits.

In her latest pictures, she was travelling in her private jet for work. She wore head-to-white flaunting her power dressing game. She wore a lace up Dion Lee corset worth $590 and paired it with tailored oversized handwoven blazer and crochet pants in by Magda Butrym label worth $3,035 and $1,820, respectively.

The star posed sitting on her private aviation. To complete her look, she wore matching heels from Magda Butrym worth $845 and golden hoops from Jennifer Fisher jewellery worth $950 and transparent peach thin glass ring from Keane New York worth Rs. $55.

But, what caught our attention was her luxury bag Hermes Kelly 20 Mini Seller Vert Cypress gold hardware bag which was whopping $79,995 (Rs. 60 lakhs approx). Keeping up her makeup all minimal and hair all open she was looking stunning.

