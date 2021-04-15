Sanjana Sanghi shares the joyful experience of having 5 pet dogs at her home

Actress Sanjana Sanghi never fails to steal hearts, courtesy of her sheer beauty and flawless performance she gave in the movie Dil Bechara. The actress has a huge fan following on social media and is often seen sharing adorable pictures of her with her dogs.
Sanjana is a complete dog lover and has 5 furry friends at her home. Ask the actress about her experience having 5 dogs around and she happily shares, “My 5, are of different age groups and different breeds, so while it’s a circus managing their respective meals, their walks – it’s unreal to experience the joy they bring to our lives.
On the work front, Sanjana will be next seen in OM: The Battle Within opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.
ALSO READ: Sanjana Sanghi looks alluring in Payal Singhal tie-up choli and sharara set
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply