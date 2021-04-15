Sanjana Sanghi shares the joyful experience of having 5 pet dogs at her home

Actress Sanjana Sanghi never fails to steal hearts, courtesy of her sheer beauty and flawless performance she gave in the movie Dil Bechara. The actress has a huge fan following on social media and is often seen sharing adorable pictures of her with her dogs.

Sanjana is a complete dog lover and has 5 furry friends at her home. Ask the actress about her experience having 5 dogs around and she happily shares, “My 5, are of different age groups and different breeds, so while it’s a circus managing their respective meals, their walks – it’s unreal to experience the joy they bring to our lives.

She adds, "They’re all equally competitive and territorial about our love, and all of us in the family compete to be their favourites. Taking care of them and nurturing them helps me calm down, understand the importance of giving, and just makes me feel so much more alive. I just straight up can’t imagine life without them."

On the work front, Sanjana will be next seen in OM: The Battle Within opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

