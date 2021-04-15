Anita Hassanandani rings in her 40th birthday with husband Rohit Reddy

New mommy Anita Hassanandani recently gave birth to a baby boy and named him Aaravv. The couple has been enjoying their time as new parents and have been sharing multiple pictures and videos of their baby boy. With Anita Hassanandani celebrating her 40th birthday, she posted a reel where she’s seen celebrating her birthday with her husband in an intimate celebration.

From roses to cakes to balloons, her birthday looked absolutely perfect. With the recent lockdown, a bigger celebration was not possible but the couple managed to make the most of their time. Taking to her social media, she shared the reel and in no time the wishes started pouring in from her fellow industry friends and her fans. She wrote, “LockDown Birthday 2021 ????”

Take a look at her post, right here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results