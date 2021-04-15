Vishnu Vishal to marry Badminton player Jwala Gutta on April 22

Actor-producer Vishnu Vishal has announced his marriage to Badminton player Jwala Gutta. The couple, who got engaged in September 2020, will tie the knot on April 22.

Vishnu Vishal shared a picture of his wedding card with the hashtag #JwalaVished. He wrote, “Life is a journey… embrace it… have faith and take the leap…Need all your love and support as always”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vishnu Vishal (@thevishnuvishal)

The message on the card read, “With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear. We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship, and togetherness”.

N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was!

Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/qjqVkK6CWo

— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 7, 2020

Back in 2020, Jwala Gutta shared engagement pictures to announce their relationship, though they have been together for a while.

Vishnu Vishal was earlier married to Rajini Natraj and parted ways in 2018. He also has a son Aryan from his first marriage. Jwala Gutta was previously married to Chetan Anand and got divorced in 2011.

ALSO READ: Actor Vishnu Vishal gets engaged to badminton player Jwala Gutta on her birthday; see pics

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results