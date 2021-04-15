Fatima Sana Shaikh says, “I’m very happy that I am able to keep audiences entertained”

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all geared up for her third release, Ajeeb Daastaans, during the pandemic. Even during the lockdown, the actress rolled out content on OTT, with Ludo, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, which graced the theatres during Diwali.

Speaking about her excitement on the same, Fatima shares, "Having my third release, Ajeeb Daastaans just days away, makes me feel really grateful that even though I was sitting in isolation, my work is reaching the audiences!" She further adds, "Starting with Ludo's success on OTT and then Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari being the first film to release in theatres once the lockdown eased. I'm very happy that I am able to keep audiences entertained through my work!"

By the looks of it, it is safe to say that the actress is quite on a roll with multiple releases. She started her year on a working note, on the sets of an unannounced project in Rajasthan, and has been working ever since.

Apart from Ajeeb Daastaans, Fatima also has an unannounced project with Anil Kapoor and a performance centric remake of Tamil film, Aruvi in her kitty.

