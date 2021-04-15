Vicky Kaushal steals the show in all green blazer set on the cover of Peacock magazine

Vicky Kaushal is already ruling millions of heart with his looks and is again making us go crazy! He is the cover star for the month cover star for the April/May/June 2021 issue for Peacock magazine.

Recently, the actor shared pictures on his Instagram handle and was seen donning a green blazer set by Falguni Shane Peacock. He adorned it with a matching green shirt, and teamed up the look with a classic watch and looked handsome as always.

For other looks, he was also seen in an all black outfit and also in printed blue white piece, he aced every look perfectly.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh which will release in June this year. Apart from this he will also star in Sam Bahadur which is set to release in September 2021.

