Sanjay Dutt enjoys a game of badminton with his friends in Dubai, shares picture

Actor Sanjay Dutt is currently in Dubai, spending quality time with his near and dear ones. The actor took to his social media, to share a picture with his friends, post a good game of Badminton.

In the picture, Sanjay looks fresh and lively, in the bearded look, amidst the group of friends. He wrote, "Thank you Anshu, Ayesha, Ayub, Anand Bhai and the entire Baddy group, today's game of Badminton was real fun. Had an amazing time with you guys!"

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt boasts of a strong lineup of projects, namely Shamshera, KGF: Chapter 2, Toolsidas Junior, and Prithviraj.

