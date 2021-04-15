Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially call off their engagement 

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially parted ways after more than four years of dating. The couple, who was attempting to work past issues in March, has decided to call off their engagement.
In a statement released via TODAY, the couple said, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."
Jennifer Lopez got engaged to Alex Rodriguez in the Bahamas in March 2019 after dating for two years.
ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez sets the temperature soaring in beige plunging neckline swimsuit on the cover of InStyle magazine
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply