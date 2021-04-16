Anil Kapoor started his career as a filler and background dancer; shares video

Anil Kapoor has been playing a lead actor for several decades now. However, the actor recently revealed how he worked his way up to becoming one of the most successful leading actors of Bollywood. The actor has gone from being a background dancer to being cast in Hollywood films.

A Twitter user recently shared a video of Anil Kapoor playing a background dancer in a sing featuring Shabana Azmi and Navin Nishcol. Retweeting the video, Anil wrote, "One from the archives! Started my career as a filler & a background dancer…started from scratch and now we here….this video brought back so many memories…. blessed to be where I am today…”

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 15, 2021

Over the years, Anil Kapoor has entertained his fans with over 100 films of his. He will next be seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, for which he shot amidst the pandmeic. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. The actor recently also shot for a project in Rajasthan along with Fatima Sana Shaikh, the details of which are not public as yet.

