Ankita Lokhande’s soft glam and casual peach shirt dress sets the perfect tone for summer

Bollywood and Indian Television actress Ankita Lokhande. who was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, is all ready to give us summer fashion goals.

In her recent pictures Ankita Lokhande posed all sensually in a peach shirt dress, keeping the shirt open from the top the actress made it look so comfy and casual. This attire is perfect for summer outings.

With her makeup, the actress went all nude with the base with lashed up eyes, soft kohl eyes and nude lips and wavy hair all open she was looking peppery.

On the work front, the actress is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

