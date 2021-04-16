Shraddha Kapoor dons plunging neckline shimmery jumpsuit and flaunts her glowing up in this video

Actress Shraddha Kapoor’s glam quotient is always on point. The actress recently showed her fans how she gets ready for a brand shoot. After being in headlines for Maldives vacation, she is back in news with her impressive getup!

Her makeup artist Namrata Deepak shared a video reel on Instagram in which she was slaying the shimmery look for the jewellery brand Melora. She was wearing a deep v neck glitter jumpsuit.

For the makeup, she decided to go for glittery makeup and glowed in silver shimmer. She teamed up with a high ponytail for her hair. To complete the look, she added plain chain and earrings as her accessories. Her look is styled by Saanika Nasta and Namrata Deepak.

On the work front, Shraddha is set to star alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia in Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled film.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Namrata Deepak (@namdeepak)

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor is in the paradise during her Maldives vacation

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results