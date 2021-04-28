Sidharth Shukla is impressed by Shehnaaz Gill’s English-speaking skills

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most popular on-screen pairs of the Indian television industry. With a massive fandom rooting for them to admit to their relationship, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill share a wholesome friendship and they manage to floor us with their cute antics every single time. With Shehnaaz Gill being the hot-stuff, she’s being roped in for multiple advertisements and her recent advertisement for a mobile phone has Sidharth Shukla floored.

While Shehnaaz is seen speaking fluent English in the advertisement that she posted on her social media, Sidharth Shukla couldn’t help but be the hype-king that he is. He wrote, “Kya angrezi boli hai Bawa … ekdam jhakas !! ????????” Needless to say, SidNaaz fans are over the moon with this minimal interaction between two of their favourite celebrities. The appreciative comments started flooding in for the two of them. Take a look at Shehnaaz’s post and Sidharth’s comment on it.

Well, the SidNaaz supremacy reigns yet again.

