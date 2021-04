Every once in awhile PETA makes a good point but it’s usually not easy to look at. They set up an anti foie gras protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London. A PETA activist at a dinner table was being “force-fed” her dinner the same way foie gras makers pump grain into the stomachs of terrified geese and ducks to enlarge their livers to produce the expensive delicacy. Banning foie gras is NOT a bad idea…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results