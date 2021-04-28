The Luckiest Guy In New York

He enjoys NOT being noticed SO much that Zayn Malek will probably continue wearing a mask long after everyone else has stopped, in spite of the fact that he was blessed with drop-dead good looks. He’s also lucky to have a girlfriend (Gigi Hadid) who is not only gorgeous but VERY successful, and she just gave birth to his child with no marriage commitment. Zayn blames extreme anxiety for his antisocial behavior, but he should have gotten a grip on it by now. In 2015 he walked out on perhaps the most successful music group of all time – One Direction -at the height of their popularity, and left his bandmates in SHOCK. He didn’t even try to explain or mend friendships with them. Why? He says he wants to have a solo career, but backed out of touring. Zayn is extremely lucky, but remains his own worst enemy.

