Madonna And Her Boyfriend Look Like They Went To High School Together

Madonna, 62, is enjoying the fantasy of filtered photographs as much as Khloe Kardashian – maybe more. In this photo she and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 27, appear to be about the same age! She posted this photo captioned “Happy birthday my love, thank you for opening my eyes …let’s get unconscious! She and her former backup dancer Malik have been together for two years and living in her NY apartment throughout the pandemic. Looks like he introduced her to the joys of cannabis.

