Wendy Williams: Stuffed Animals Yes- Pants No!

We’ve seen Wendy Williams in some odd and eccentric outfits- especially since she became single. But this sweatshirt decorated with stuffed animals around the shoulders that she wore on her way to work today is one of the oddest. She paired the sweatshirt with nude fishnet tights- no pants! Luckily her bizarre fashion choices have not repelled the new man in her life. Mike Esterman, 53, is either a real estate executive or a contractor – depending on who you ask. He lives in Maryland so they talk a lot but haven’t been able to spend much time together. It’s interesting that they met during the Date Wendy segment on her show- she picked him out of a group of available guys.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

