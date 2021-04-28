Lady Gaga: “Paparazzi” Are The Least Of Her Problems

Director Ridley Scott must be putting Lady Gaga through the wringer in Italy where they are STILL filming (seems like many months) House of Gucci, and she is FRAZZLED. Carrying the starring role in only her second movie (filled with established successful actors) is daunting in itself. Gaga has pages of dialog to prepare every day, along with hair and wardrobe changes galore. The pressure has gotten to her. Gaga was seen sneaking cigarettes off-camera. This is significant because in 2020 she abruptly quit her two-packs-a-day smoking habit with GREAT difficulty. When the worst was over, she declared that she would NEVER smoke again. House of Gucci made her break that promise to herself. We feel bad for her and hope she will get a grip when this is over.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA: Lady Gaga filming in Rome

