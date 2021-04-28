Alaya F says its wonderful to be compared to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

Alaya F is one of the most promising debutants of Bollywood. After making her big debut in Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman, her upcoming projects have been put on a hold due to the ongoing pandemic. After garnering a lot of love from the audiences for her performance as Saif Ali Khan and Tabu’s pregnant daughter in the film, Alaya F has a wholesome reaction to being compared to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

With the constant comparison between the new entrants in the industry and the female leads, Alaya F feels it’s wonderful that she’s being compared to the likes of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. She says that they’re all unique in their own way and to be compared and bracketed with these amazing ladies is a wonderful thing. Agreeing on the fact that they have starred in wonderful movies, Alaya F says that the comparison should be looked at in a positive way. She further said that focusing on the positive aspects is very important.

Alaya F recently starred in her first music video and it went viral in no time.

