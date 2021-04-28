Alaya F says its wonderful to be compared to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

Alaya F is one of the most promising debutants of Bollywood. After making her big debut in Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman, her upcoming projects have been put on a hold due to the ongoing pandemic. After garnering a lot of love from the audiences for her performance as Saif Ali Khan and Tabu’s pregnant daughter in the film, Alaya F has a wholesome reaction to being compared to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.
Alaya F recently starred in her first music video and it went viral in no time.
Also Read: Alaya F pairs mirror work blouse and jacket with thigh-high slit tulip skirt for ‘Aaj Sajeya’ song launch
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply