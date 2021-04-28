Kangana Ranaut recalls her 15 years of Gangster; compares her success story with that of Shah Rukh Khan

Kangana Ranaut has completed 15 years in Bollywood. She made her debut in Bollywood with Anurag Basu’s Gangster (2006). She portrayed the character of Simran. Since then, she has bagged numerous accolades including 4 National Awards. Today, she compares her success story to that Shah Rukh Khan

Today, Kangana took it to her Twitter handle and expressed her opinion upon her journey. She wrote, “15 years ago Gangster released today, Shah Rukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP.”

In her tweet, she pinned Shah Rukh Khan to be privileged to have access to convent education and the filmy background of parents. While she considers her journey tougher as she didn't know English when she came to Mumbai and had no education as she was from a remote village of Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana in another tweet mentions her ongoing struggles. In her second tweet, the Queen actress wrote, “Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone #15yearsofgangster.”

Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone ???? #15yearsofgangster

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 28, 2021

Currently, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of Thalaivi a biopic on popular politician J Jayalalithaa.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut comments on Kartik Aaryan – Karan Johar fallout; says, “Don’t force him to hang himself”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results