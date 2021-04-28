Here’s how Salman Khan & Disha Patani recreated Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde’s song ‘Seeti Maar’ in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai

'Seeti Maar', the latest dance number from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, is making the right kind of noise. The song has a visual appeal to it, with Salman Khan and Disha Patani matching up the steps in the video of the dance number. The song is the recreation of Allu Arjun – Pooja Hegde's song with the same name from the film DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham.

The makers have now shared a glimpse of what went into the making of the dance number. The set, on which the dance number has been filmed, looks thoroughly lavish and detailed and compliments the peppy dance number in every possible way. It took a lot of time and hard work to get everything right to film the song. But as you can see the crew and the cast had a blast making the piece possible.

Some of Salman's dance steps were quite hard to execute, according to Disha Patani but he did them effortlessly. Besides going with what the choreographer had planned, Salman improvised and even had come up with dance moves attributed purely to Salman's very own style.

In the BTS video, one can see Salman and Disha going through rigorous processes to get the steps right. Prabhu Dheva, the dancing legend, says that he wanted Salman and Disha to dance, and that's what he made them do. He also adds how Salman gets into the dance track's character and performs whatever is expected from him to the fullest and how the song and its filming supplement the Salman persona.

The dance track has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and he has done an impressive job. Shaikh Jani Basha, also known as 'Jani Master', is the choreographer. Iulia Vantur and Kamaal Khan are the vocalists.

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

