Check out BTS pictures from Ranbir Kapoor’s latest advertisement for Netflix

Ranbir Kapoor's screen comeback has been long awaited. He was last seen in the film Sanju which was released in 2018. However, he has been seen in ad films occasionally. Recently, he was seen in a video for Netflix and left fans wondering if he will be making his digital debut soon.

Turns out it was for the streaming giant where Ranbir is seen highlighting the various entertainment genres available on Netflix. "Netflix has action, comedy, drama, romance, cartoons which means there's entertainment for everyone in the family." As he waits for his prompt he notices that the crew is busy watching cricket matches. The actor then decides to postpone the announcement until after the ongoing IPL season. "See you soon… after cricket," he said.

Now, we have got our hands on BTS pictures from the ad shoot. Check out:

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the film Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He will also be seen in Brahmastra, Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled next.

ALSO READ: “Your lockdown is not on?” asks Ranbir Kapoor as he poses for the paparazzi in the city

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results