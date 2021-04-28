Demi Lovato sets summer vibe in her printed orange co-ords with Balenciaga boots worth Rs. 82,000

Singer-songwriter-actress Demi Lovato leaves no chance to break the headlines and when it comes to fashion it’s hard to beat her. Her style is a perfect example of chic and athleisure.

In her recent pictures, she was seen wearing some A class style where she posing in Vyner Article Hawai digital print oversized shirt worth €350 (Rs. 31,463 approx) which she adorned with matching digital print judo pants €285 (Rs. 25,620 approx), completing this look she kept her shirt open and paired it with a basic black one shoulder crop top worth $84.

She accessorised her look with pair of diamond hoops from Jennifer Fisher latest collection worth $395 and went with Balenciaga strike L20 Crocodile Effect Chunky boots in black worth $1113 (Rs. 82,879 approx). Keeping the subtle makeup base with soft eyes, she completed the look perfectly in her style.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Demi Lovato released her seventh studio album, titled ‘Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over’, on April 2, 2021. Prior to the album release, she released one of the two title tracks ‘Dancing with the Devil’ on March 26 and ‘Met Him Last Night’ on April 1, 2021.

