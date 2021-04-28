First teaser of Chris Pratt’s time travelling film The Tomorrow War promises face-off with aliens

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt's sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War's first teaser is here. On April 27, the first-look photos of the movie were released featuring Chris flying an airport, aliens, explosions, and more. The first teaser, released on April 28, boasts of a lot of action.
In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.
